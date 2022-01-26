Man dies in collision between car and lorry on A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road

Police confirmed the driver of the car was declared dead at the scene of the collision.

The accident involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc car and a white curtain sided HGV.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Volkswagen – a 74-year-old male from Aberdeen – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two females passengers within the Volkswagen were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary having sustained injuries. The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances in to the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.