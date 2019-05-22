Man charged following drug recovery in Crimond

A 67-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of cannabis and a cannabis cultivation from an address in the Crimond area.

The recovery, estimated to be worth in excess of £10,000, was made yesterday (Tuesday, May 21) in the Logie Road area of Crimond.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Lisa Will said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug misuse in local communities. If anyone has concerns about drug misuse in their area they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."