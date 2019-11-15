Making Peterhead a town to be proud of

In a first for Peterhead, Arts and Culture group Artventure has launched an innovative window decal project entitled ‘Hidden Treasures of Peterhead’ .

This follows the successful appointment of Kalina Zaton, an artist and graphic Designer based in Aberdeenshire.

Kalina, 27, graduated in graphic design in Poland and has worked as a qualified graphic designer in a variety of design roles across Angus and Aberdeenshire since moving to Scotland.

Artventure was founded to promote arts and culture in Peterhead, to bring artists and the community together to increase creativity, to offer opportunities for civic pride, improve our well-being and make Peterhead a better place to live.

The window decal is its first small step towards creating a town that we can all be proud of.

William McNeil, the current chair of Artventure, praised the commitment of previous chair, Steph Swales, in championing arts and culture in Peterhead.

He said: “Following feedback from this year’s Artventure AGM Open Space discussion we realised we had to revitalise our town centre by acknowledging the rich history and heritage which the Peterhead has.

“We decided that showcasing the ideas and inspiration which has come from our community, repurposing empty shops and making Peterhead more attractive to visitors and investors alike is the first stage in making Peterhead the place to live.”

Kalina has chosen to work closely with the local community, to find inspiration from their ideas and aspirations and to, quite literally, put Peterhead on the map.

By using Kalina’s original designs they will create maps that illustrate the ‘Hidden Treasures of Peterhead’ and install these on some of the town’s empty shop windows.

MODO’s Encounter Café recently hosted a successful workshop with Kalina and some of Encounter Café’s young adults.

There was lots of discussion with the main topics being the environment, safety in the town centre, the lack of a focal point for them to meet and what the future holds for the youth of Peterhead.

There are several more workshops to be arranged and Peterhead should see the first of the window decals on display in time for Christmas.

The ‘Hidden Treasures of Peterhead’ decal project is led by Artventure and co- funded by Re-discover Peterhead and Aberdeenshire council