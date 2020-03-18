Longside petition gains support

A petition to install a pedestrian crossing in a Buchan village has been supported by members of the Buchan Area Committee.

The petition, which gathered 172 signatures, requested that Aberdeenshire Council create a pedestrian crossing on the main road through Longside.

Local residents decided to take action to make crossing the road safer.

The petition stated: “Currently there is no form of pedestrian crossing in Longside which makes crossing the road a real challenge for members of the community.”

A letter of support for the petition was also received from Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

Committee members discussed the matter when they met in Peterhead on Tuesday, March 17.

Petition author Sheena Taylor addressed the committee at the meeting.

She said that the A950 is an “extremely busy road” and added that it can take up to ten minutes to cross at times. She also said that older residents find it “frustrating” to get across the road to visit the shops, post office or to catch a bus.

Councillor Jim Ingram said he supported the applicant but noted that the council plans to carry out a pedestrian count in the village next month. The count will look at peak vehicle times to determine the busiest hour for any potential crossings.

This will follow on from a speed survey that was carried out in the village in August last year. It showed that 85 per cent of vehicles travelled at or below the 30mph limit, while the other 15 per cent exceeded the limit.

The results of this survey were passed on to Police Scotland for consideration.

Councillor Stephen Calder said that although speed concerns were mentioned, the main issue was pedestrians struggling to cross the road due to the “sheer number of vehicles”.

He commented: “Though cars might not be at speed it is difficult for residents to cross.”

Councillor Anne Simpson raised concerns about the timing of the pedestrian count due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “Due to people self isolating the village may be less busy than usual as people choose to stay inside. I urge the council not to rush into this or do this again when everything gets back to normal as there is a real community safety issue here.”

Committee members agreed to request the Head of Roads provide a report on the matter and the April pedestrian count date will be reviewed.