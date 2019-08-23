Longhaven bus-stop concerns discussed

Officials from BEAR Scotland have met with residents of Longhaven to discuss options over the contentious re-siting of a bus stop.

A petition bearing 119 signatures has been received by Aberdeenshire Council calling for the removal of yellow lines from the road outside the shop run by Henry and Susan Hadden and the reinstatement of the original bus stop markings.

Earlier this year, a request was made for the bus stop road markings at the Longhaven layby to be renewed as vehicles were parking at the bus stop, resulting in some buses being unable to pull into the layby, due to cars and HGVs being parked.

In some cases, buses were having to pull into the side of the busy A90 creating a major safety hazard for other road users and passengers.

In response, BEAR Scotland renewed the markings as requested, however it caused an issue in that the new markings – in line with current standards – encroached on the space directly outside the shop at Longhaven.

Newsagent Mr Hadden, who relies on passing trade, feared it could signal the end of his business, claiming lorry drivers wouldn’t stop for fear of the police enforcing the restrictions.

A public consultation was then held in July with a view to moving the bus stop and markings 15m north of the current position directly outside a house.

But a high percentage of the consultation responses were against the relocation of the stop which would have resulted in passengers looking directly into the windows of the property.

BEAR Scotland have stated that they also do not wish to move the bus stop to the top of the layby for safety reasons.

The findings of this week's site visit to discuss the feedback and potential solutions will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Buchan Area Committee which meets in Peterhead’s Buchan House on Tuesday.