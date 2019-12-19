Long-service presentation at Peterhead Port Authority

Bill Mackie was presented with a specially commissioned painting to mark his 21 years of dedicated service as a Board Member of Peterhead Port Authority (PPA), during its annual dinner dance last week.

Before presenting the painting, Convenor Gavin Thain said: “This is PPA’s opportunity to mark with distinction the service and commitment of my predecessor as Convenor, Mr Bill Mackie, and his wife Judith.

“This painting is a gift of gratitude from all of us at PPA. Bill’s service is legendary at Peterhead and in the Port’s industry. He was a member of the Peterhead Harbour Trustees before bringing the Bay Authority together in a merger in 2006 to form the now Peterhead Port Authority.

“For 21 years, he has given his all to this Port and tonight we celebrate Bill, who was awarded an MBE in 2017 in recognition of his service to the fishing industry.

“Bill specifically requested that ‘no fanfare’ be undertaken at his farewell but this is an occasion which is bigger than all of us, and simply will not be achieved again – thus, it is fitting that we reflect and remember this incredible achievement.

“Bill’s tenure covers the construction of the Shiplift, the South Bay development and Merchants Quay Fish Market, the merger, Smith Embankment, the inner harbour deepening and Greenhill Fish Market. It’s not just your fingerprint that is on these works and developments, Bill, but your heart and ingenuity. Thank you.”

Bill Mackie stood for election in September 1998, before serving as a Peterhead Harbour Trustee from 1999 to 2002 and Chairman from 2003 to 2005.

When the merger took place in 2006, he served as Convenor of the newly formed Peterhead Port Authority from 2006 to 2016, and as Deputy Convenor in 2017 and Board Member until the end of 2019, making him the longest-ever serving Board Member.

James Stephen (skipper Harvest Hope) has been elected to the PPA Board to replace Bill Mackie.