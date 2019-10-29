Light Up line-up is revealed

There will be something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on event in Peterhead.

The switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 23, in Drummers Corner and Erroll Street and kicks-off with a Christmas market which will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

Santa’s Grotto will be open for business between 2pm and 4.30pm, while there will be a reindeer parade, courtesy of The Cairngorm Reindeers, down Queen Street at 1.30pm.

Children can enjoy a giant snow globe and have a spin on the free ice rink and they can also get up close and personal with some snow owls and post their letter to Santa in the special post box.

There will also be a funfair and live entertainment throughout the afternoon as well as plenty of food and drinks vans should all the fun make you feel a bit peckish!

The official switch-on of the Christmas lights will take place at 5pm and this will be followed by the extremely popular lorry parade which will head to the Lido.

And the fun doesn’t stop there as there will be a special fireworks display at the Lido at 6.30pm (weather permitting of course!).

A spokesperson for the Light Up Peterhead group said: “We have a fantastic programme for entertainment for our switch-on this year - something for everyone.

“Hopefully there will be a good crowd in the town centre for the switch-on and moving on to the Lido for the fireworks.

“All that we need now is for the weather to be kind to us for the day.”