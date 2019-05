The Peterhead lifeboat was called out at the weekend following reports of a man stranded on rocks at the entrance to Peterhead marina.

The UK Coastguard requested the launch at 8.05am on Sunday, May 12.

The lifeboat made its way to the marina where it deployed its Y boat daughter craft, and the casualty was safely recovered.

Following the rescue, the lifeboat returned to its berth at around 8.50am.