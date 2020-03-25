Lidl rolls out customer food donation boxes in all its stores

Lidl has today started to roll out its new customer food donation boxes across all its stores, including Aberdeenshire, in an effort to help local community groups and those in need of food and supplies

The initiative comes as an extension of its existing ‘Feed in Back’ scheme which is run in partnership with Neighbourly.

The boxes will be available in store for those customers who may wish to donate any food or groceries to the cause.

Donations will be distributed to a broad range of organisations across Neighbourly's extensive network of community partners including food banks, community centres, soup kitchens and more, where any donated food will be put to good use every day.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB commented: “The current situation continues to be very challenging for everyone and that’s why we’re extending our ‘Feed it Back’ scheme with Neighbourly in our stores to offer our customers the chance to help make a difference too, if they feel they are able to. In these trying times, it’s vitally important that we look to help those within our communities who are in most need of our support.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, added: "We're pleased to be able to support Lidl as they roll out this new initiative. Our network of charities and community causes are working round the clock at this time to support isolated and vulnerable members of the community with food and basic essentials. Anything that customers can donate will make a huge difference to someone in their community."

The roll out follows last week’s announcement that the supermarket will donate £100,000 to its partnership with Neighbourly as part of the Covid-19 Emergency Community Fund.

Lidl has run its ‘Feed it Back’ scheme in partnership with Neighbourly since 2017, which enables the retailer to distribute unsold surplus food to local communities, and has so far donated the equivalent of over five million meals to its partner charities.

Any community projects that are interested in partnering with a Lidl store for ongoing food surplus donation can visit www.neighbourly.com/FeedItBack or email lidl@neighbourly.com.