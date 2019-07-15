Library demolition first step in ambitious MACBI plans

The demolition of a Buchan library will pave the way for the first step in the further development of a popular leisure facility.

MACBI – the Mintlaw and Central Buchan Initiative – has received a building warrant from Aberdeenshire Council for the £50,000 demolition of the Newlands Road facility.

Under the group’s ambitious plans, the site will now be used to extend its existing facilities and incorporate improved library facilities along with the creation of new community meeting rooms, soft play area and an exciting new early years care centre.

Having just celebrated its fifth birthday, the leisure centre now attracts more than 6,000 visitors every month.

But MACBI admits its existing facilities – which include indoor and outdoor play areas, fitness room and sports hall, lounge and cafe – are creaking at the seams.

It has now embarked on a funding drive to cover the costs of the development – part of which was recently guaranteed by the local authority’s Buchan Area Committee.

MACBI chair Norman Smith said the council’s funding commitment was welcome news, but the project still relied on other funding before it can proceed.