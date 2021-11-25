Let’s light up Peterhead for the festive season

A busy programme of events is lined up for Saturday, December 4.

A packed, fun-filled day of activities is planned to brighten up the town and bring some Christmas cheer to everyone in the community.

It promises to be a day of Christmas lights, Christmas trees, a lorry parade, funfair, fireworks and competitions.

Throughout the day, there will be a funfair based at Errol Street; and there will be a tombola and glow sticks for sale to help add even more light and colour to the occasion.

The fireworks display will be a spectacular conclusion to the day's events.

Households are also being invited to get involved in a competition by decorating their houses and gardens, with prizes on offer for the best Christmas displays. This competition runs until Thursday, December 23, when the winners will be revealed.

Back to the Saturday events, and at 5pm, it’s the lorry parade, which starts at Dales, then goes along the bypass to Balmoor, and then Queen Street, Chapel Street, Broad Street and Harbour Street, Kirktown and South Road.

The day’s events conclude with a fireworks display at The Links, beginning at 6.15pm.