Latest Aden Park dig to find medieval tower house

The latest archeological dig will take place at Aden Country Park all next week.

As part of the ongoing Aden Restoration and Redevelopment Parks for People Project, the team will be focusing on the medieval tower house site until September 8.

The public are invited to attend the associated open day on Saturday, September 7 from 10am to 4pm where there will be the opportunity to take part in the dig.

It will be the third dig at the tower house site which followed an initial dig and excavation report in 2015 when a T-shaped structure was found in the woods beside Hareshowe Farm which was identified as the ‘Episcopalian meeting place’.

The episcopal meetings were secret outdoor events held in the woods prior to their church burning down in the late 18th Century.

However the foundations of the site are believed to be far older, possibly dating back to the 15 th century. It is anticipated that this dig will reveal more details of the site.

Archaeologist Ali Cameron, who has been commissioned by Aberdeenshire Council to led on archaeology aspects of the project, said: “When we first discovered this late medieval tower house in 2016 we were absolutely delighted. The T-shaped stone structure had been dismissed as a 19th-century farmstead even though it did not appear on the Ordnance Survey maps.

“The reason it is not on the maps is that it was constructed in the 1400s and abandoned in the 1700s.”

Aden Project co-ordinator, Neil Shirran added: “The archaeology fieldwork, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) and Historic Environment Scotland (HES), are proving to be a real hit with visitors and schools alike.

“It’s great to see so many people taking part in the archaeological digs in Aden and the open day will provide people with another opportunity to engage with the archaeological heritage of the much-loved country park.”