Kerbside recycling pilot for Cruden Bay

A pilot of new kerbside recycling arrangements is to be rolled out to Cruden Bay from September 10.

The new arrangements will see collections take place in a three-weekly cycle.

As a result, food waste will be collected every week, recyclable materials will be collected two weeks out of three, and non-recyclable materials will be collected once every three weeks as follows:

Week 1: Food waste caddy and non-recyclable waste bin

Week 2: Food waste caddy and blue-lidded recycling bin

Week 3: Food waste caddy and blue-lidded recycling bin

The new arrangements aim to boost recycling rates in Aberdeenshire.

More than 70% of the waste produced in the area could be recycled using existing services but at the moment the figure stands at around 43%.

The programme was initially piloted in Mintlaw in June, and the new service will be rolled out to other areas of Aberdeenshire in 2020.

Residents in the pilot areas are being contacted by letter with full details of the scheme, and drop-in sessions have been organised for those seeking further information or guidance.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, CouncillorPeter Argyle, said: “The new arrangements support the aims of the council’s waste strategy and have been designed to make it as easier for residents to recycle as much of the materials leaving their homes as possible.

“By better separating what we dispose of, we’ll see our recycling rates increase and reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill, and in turn that will reduce the cost of disposing of waste.”

Committee vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “The Mintlaw pilot has provided some promising feedback so far, and we hope to see that repeated as the pilot scheme rolls out further. We all need to do our part to reduce our impact on the environment and the new arrangements have been designed with that in mind.”

Drop-in information sessions have been organised at Port Erroll Public Hall on Cruden Bay’s Serald Street from 1-7pm on Thursday, September 5. Further information on the new kerbside service can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/waste-strategy/ and on Facebook @AberdeenshireWaste

Support and information is also available by calling the Wasteline on 03456 081207 or by emailing waste@aberdeenshire.gov.uk