Keen fundraisers sought by SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA is inviting locals to their Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on Thursday and Friday, August8 and 9 to learn all about the important work of fundraising volunteers in the area.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is appealing to would be fundraisers and those that love a challenge to visit the local rescue centre and learn about the life changing work that takes place there and how they can become involved ahead of Scottish Animal Week in September.

Richenda McLean, Scottish SPCA community fundraiser for the east of Scotland said: “We rely entirely on donations to continue our vital work and are looking for kind people interested in giving their time to help raise funds for Scotland’s animals.

“From holding fundraising events, taking on fundraising challenges, supporting with events and collections and placing collecting cans around the area, there is no end to the ways in which fundraising volunteers can be involved. Even if you can only spare a few hours a month, or even a year!

“Volunteering is a great way to help us continue to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned and injured animals in Scotland and can be a great way to spend your free time or gain some valuable experience.

“Last year our centre in Aberdeen cared for over 2,000 animals, so every single pound we can fundraise counts.

“We need your help to continue to care for animals in the year ahead.”

Those interested can attend the Scottish SPCA Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Drumoak, Banchory AB31 5AJ on August 8 and 9, 10am to 4pm. Time slots must be booked in advance by calling 03000 999 999 (option 4) or emailing fundraising@scottishspca.org.