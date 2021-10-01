Karen Adam MSP welcomes payment for low income families in Aberdeenshire
Low income families in Aberdeenshire will benefit from a £320 uplift before Christmas as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to tackling child poverty.
Eligible families will receive payments of £160 per child in October and again in December. Two Bridging Payments of £100 have already been made which takes the total to £520 this year.
The cash is equivalent to the Scottish Child Payment – a £10-a-week benefit to assist with the costs of caring for a child aged under six years old. The Scottish Government will extend the Scottish Child payment to all eligible under-16s by the end of 2022 and are committed to double the payment to £20 per week as quickly as possible.
Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam welcomed the payments, saying: “I know that many families in Aberdeenshire are finding it hard just now. The impact that the pandemic has had on household finances is real, and has only been made worse by the cost of Tory’s obsession with Brexit and their unrelenting cruel austerity agenda.
“I am pleased that in Scotland, we have an SNP Scottish Government doing right thing by its citizens with these payments meaning £562,300 in the pockets of 5,623 low income families in Aberdeenshire and Moray.
“The Scottish Child Payment is already the most ambitious anti-poverty measure currently being undertaken anywhere in the UK and we have committed to doubling it to £20-a-week per child as soon as possible in this parliamentary term.”