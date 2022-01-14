Karen Adam MSP calls on Aberdeenshire Tory MPs to tell Boris to go

Karen Adam MSP wants Aberdeenshire's Tory MPs to call for Boris Johnson to resign or be removed from the office of Prime Minister.

Ms Adam described Mr Johnson’s position as “untenable” and said the Prime Minister wasn't fit to hold public office after he admitted attended a Downing Street party while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

His admission came two days after an email was leaked to ITV News which revealed 100 staff were invited to a "bring your own booze" event in the garden of 10 Downing Street, at a time when government guidance was to not meet up with more than one person from another household.

Following on from publicly calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Ms Adam has written to North-east Tory MPs Andrew Bowie and David Duguid, urging them to publicly commit to writing to the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, expressing no confidence in Boris Johnson’s leadership.

In her letters, Adam says that “the sooner that Boris Johnson resigns, or is removed from office, the better for our constituents and all the people of Scotland".

The Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP also states: “Following on from two-and-a-half years of arrogance, entitlement and mendacity since Mr Johnson became UK Prime Minister, you will be aware of the recent and ongoing revelation that during the height of lockdown in May 2020, the Prime Minister attended a Downing Street garden party, in clear breach of rules put in place to save people’s lives.

“Boris Johnson always was unfit to hold high office. It has simply taken time for his transgressions to catch up with him. Now they most obviously have.”

Mr Duguid, commenting on the events at Downing Street in a post on his Facebook page, said he fully understood the anger that many people felt about events in Downing Street, at a time when the whole country was under severe restrictions due to the pandemic.

He goes on to say that the Prime Minister also recognises the outrage that these reports have caused and has apologised on the floor of the House of Commons, admitting that some things were not done correctly, for which he takes responsibility.