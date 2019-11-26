Jamie the Unicorn pops in to Peterhead youth cafe

Scotland’s newest unicorn on the block, Jamie, has met with young people and youth workers in Peterhead.

Jamie the Unicorn is currently on a 2,000-mile round trip of Scotland, where he is promoting youth work projects which have benefited from over three quarters of a million pounds of new funding.

On his epic journey, Jamie dropped into Encounter Youth café, a free, safe space in Peterhead town centre for young people aged five-to-25.

At the café there is a wide range of activities on offer which helps bring young people together to have fun and learn skills for life and learning. The café, run by Modo Scotland, a youth work organisation, is open three evenings per week and attracts around 50 young people per evening.

The work of Modo in the local area has helped reduce anti-social behaviour and youth crime by 40% since opening their doors.

During his time in Peterhead, Jamie managed to pack a lot in, discovering the local impact youth workers are making and getting involved in all the youth work activities on offer at the project.

“I have had a fantastic time in Peterhead, so many young people have told me that being involved in youth work has made a real difference to their lives," he said.

On his visit some of the young people involved told Jamie their thoughts about Encounter:

“If the cafe wasn't here I would be a different person and I wouldn't feel so good about myself!”

“You can be yourself at Encounter.”

“It makes me feel safe with my friends and makes me want to do more activities.”

Jamie started is epic travels in Jedburgh in the Borders and will be travelling the length and breadth of Scotland and will end his journey on Saturday, December 14 in Shetland, so will be home in time for Christmas.

Jane Dailly, National Grants Manager, YouthLink Scotland said: “For us and Jamie, it’s about spreading the word about the positive impact youth work has on young people’s lives. It’s about showcasing the beauty and breadth of landscape and activity across Scotland. And it’s about re-discovering the Unicorn, who is after all our national mythical animal.

“Youth work in Peterhead makes a significant contribution to the wellbeing, educational attainment and job prospects of many young people. Recharge are an incredible example of what great youth work can achieve for communities.”

Every year, YouthLink Scotland, the national agency for youth work, runs a campaign to promote the CashBack for Communities Youth Work Fund and to highlight the amazing work of the funded projects.

The CashBack Youth Work Fund has been operating for ten years, and has awarded over 11 million to projects across all 32 local councils in Scotland.

This money, seized from the profit of criminal activity, is being targeted towards young people in Scotland’s most disadvantaged communities, and those who live in remote rural locations.

The fund is administrated and delivered by the National Agency for Youth Work, YouthLink Scotland, on behalf of Scottish Goverrnment.