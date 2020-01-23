"Important" Doric deserves same protection as Gaelic, says north-east MSP

The SNP were today urged to protect the North East’s “maist important” dialect as much as it does Gaelic.

North East region MSP Peter Chapman called on the Scottish government’s culture secretary to fund the preservation of Doric.

Speaking in dialect, the Scottish Conservative asked what steps would be taken to support traditional culture in the region.

Although SNP minister Fiona Hyslop acknowledged the “vital part” played by Doric in everyday life, she was unable to say what resources would come to the likes of the Doric Board at this year’s Budget.

During portfolio questions at Holyrood, Mr Chapman said: “The Doric tongue is the maist important dialect spoken in the North East o’ Scotland and is an important pairt o’ life across the North East.

“Doric is heard iveryday in work and skweels a’ across the North East an’ I believe it should be thocht o’ as just as important as English an’ Gaelic.

“The Scottish Government his spent a lot on Gaelic, an’ hiv seen great success in keeping the language alive and relevant.

“So, will the Scottish Government commit tae the same levels o’ funding fur Doric tae prevent it fae dee’in an’ tae preserve an important pairt o’ wir culture in the North-East?”

Ms Hyslop supported Mr Chapman in his appreciation for Doric and credited Aberdeenshire singer-songwriter Iona Fyfe for working in the dialect.

She added: “He makes a vital point about Doric spoken right through everyday life in the north east.

“I’d like to commend the many young speakers of Doric, such as Iona Fyfe, who got young Scots speaker of the year award at the Scottish language awards.”