Illustrated talk on the history of Brucklay Estate

The former laird of Brucklay Estate, Andrew Dingwall Fordyce, will present an illustrated talk about the estate’s history next month.

Organised by New Deer Community Association, this will take place in New Deer Public Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 8.

A question and answer session will follow the talk and slideshow, which will last for about an hour.

After the Q & A opportunity, teas and coffees will be provided.

Admission to the event is free, but donations will be invited in exchange for refreshments.

This will be an opportunity to discover more about the background of Brucklay Estate.

At one time it encompassed nearly 30,000 acres of land stretching from the villages of New Deer and Maud in the south, all the way to the coast including Pennan, New Aberdour and Rosehearty.

The Dingwall-Fordyce family also owned parcels of land around Turriff, Balmedie and Belhelvie.

The Community Association Secretary explained that Andrew did a similar talk last year in Old Deer, but unfortunately it clashed with a scheduled NDCA meeting.

They explained: “A lot of people were disappointed that they couldn’t attend, so we approached Andrew and he kindly agreed to do a re-run of his talk.

“It promises to be interesting, informative and entertaining, and anyone with an interest in local history is welcome to attend.”