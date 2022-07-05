Hunt is on for new North-East writers and artists

Artists and writers are being encouraged to submit their work for the next issue.

Pushing Out the Boat, North-East Scotland’s Magazine of New Writing and the Visual Arts, is looking for submissions by local writers and artists to its 17th issue, to be published in Spring 2023.

The magazine features poetry and prose in English, Scots or Doric, as well as artwork including drawings, illustrations and photographs.

Editor Lily Greenall said: “Pushing Out the Boat is a wonderful chance for both emerging and established writers and artists to be published in a high-quality magazine, with increasing circulation worldwide.

“Submitting work for consideration couldn’t be easier. Everything is online and people have until September 30 to send in their writing or artwork.”