Hunt for missing Ruairidh to be scaled down

Officers leading the search for missing person Ruairidh Sandison in Peterhead have continued their efforts over the past week.

Tomorrow (Saturday August 24) marks two weeks since the 24-year-old was last seen and reported missing. It is known he was in the Gadle Braes area of the town at 4.40am on Saturday, August 10 and, following CCTV work, it is known he was in the same area around 5.10am that morning. Unfortunately he has not been seen or heard from since.

Extensive searches have been carried out every day led by the Buchan Community Policing Team with the valuable assistance of specialist resources from the Operational Support Unit including Police Search Advisers, the Dive & Marine Unit, Air Support and the team trained in using Police Scotland’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. The Coastguard and RNLI have also greatly assisted, along with a significant number of Ruaridh’s friends and family.

An item of what was believed to be clothing was sighted in the water off the coast of Peterhead last week, however this proved not to be the case after further examination.

Inspector George Cordiner said: “For almost two weeks we have undertaken intensive searching both inland and across a significant length of coastline. Unfortunately, these searches have not located Ruairidh or any items connected with him. We have reached a stage that without additional information as to Ruairidh’s whereabouts, we will begin to scale these searches back.

“It goes without saying that any new piece of information that we receive will be acted upon immediately. It is incredibly frustrating not knowing where Ruairidh is and I know how difficult this is for his family. I have kept in contact with them throughout and we will continue to keep them updated on any developments.”

He added: “Over the past two weeks it has not been lost on our search teams the vast number of friends and family who have been out every day searching as well despite being faced with some challenging weather conditions. It is clear for everyone to see just how popular and loved Ruairidh is. I would like to put on record our thanks to them as this tireless work has greatly assisted and supported that of the emergency services.

“I would continue to encourage members of the community to report any sightings or other information to us and they will be thoroughly investigated”.

In addition Ruairidh's family would like to say thank you to those who have been and continue to be involved in the search for him. They would like to thank the Police, Coastguard, divers and those who have assisted with their own drones.

They added: “We have received so much support from Ruairidh's friends who have been vigorous and proactive in their search for him. We would also like to thank the community of Peterhead who have rallied round at this terrible time.

“We would ask that people continue to look for Ruairidh and thank them again for their efforts.”

Ruairidh is around 6ft tall, of slim build and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, yellow t-shirt, black jeans and burgundy Dr. Martens boots. Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2611 of August 10.