Holyrood recognition for NE beaches

A North East MSP believes this summer will herald a new wave of tourism success for the region’s critically-acclaimed beaches.

Eight local beaches have achieved Scottish Beach Award status by Keep Scotland Beautiful - Balmedie, Collieston, Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh Tigerhill, Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth, Inverboyndie, Peterhead Lido and Stonehaven.

This followed the nod from SEPA’s exacting ratings system for nine bathing waters this month - Aberdeen, Balmedie, Collieston, Cruden Bay, Cullen Bay, Fraserburgh Philorth, Fraserburgh Tiger Hill, Peterhead Lido and Stonehaven.

Scottish Conservative Peter Chapman has asked the Scottish parliament to back the good news with a Holyrood motion.

He said: “Scotland’s natural environment is world-renowned and that is why Rough Guide calls it the most beautiful in the world.

“Of course I am a little bit biased but we have data to confirm that our beaches are among the best.

“The bathing season begins in June and our beaches and bathing waters are ready to receive locals and tourists.

"I am pleased so many bathing waters across the North East have passed SEPA's strict tests.

"This will give many areas and tourism businesses a much-needed boost ahead of the summer holidays."

This season, beach users will have access to real time water quality forecasts from SEPA, and live information on any pollution incidents.