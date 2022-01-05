Highest service honour for road policing chief

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, is one of four Police Scotland officers awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

She said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this recognition for doing a job that I love.”

Ch Supt Blakelock served as a police cadet before joining Grampian Police in 1993 and became a member of the Road Policing Unit in 1997.

She was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2003 and always maintained a keen interest in road policing and road safety matters.

In 2008 she was promoted to inspector working in community policing roles in Moray and Aberdeenshire, and in 2014 was promoted to Chief Inspector at the newly formed National Road Policing Unit.

In 2017 she was promoted to the rank of Superintendent within Road Policing, leading a review of the department’s structure, guiding staff through the successful implementation of the new operating model and delivering improvements in service delivery for communities.

In January 2020 she was promoted to Chief Superintendent and appointed Head of Road Policing.

She maintains strong relationships with local authorities, Transport Scotland and Road Safety Scotland, which is key to supporting Road Policing’s core role of reducing road casualties and improving road safety. Ch Supt Blakelock strives to ensure the welfare and well-being of her staff is at the heart of the department.

She is an active supporter of the Scottish Women’s Development Forum, the Scottish LGBTI Police Association and the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents.

Ch Supt Blakelock is one of four Police Scotland officers to be honoured, and Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM warmly congratulated those who had been recognised by the Queen.