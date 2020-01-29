Healthcare professionals sought for innovative programme in Grampian

Diabetes UK is looking for healthcare professionals in Grampian to lead improvements in diabetes care. The charity is searching for healthcare professionals with a special interest in diabetes to take part in its Clinical Champions programme.

The award-winning initiative launched in 2014, in partnership with Novo Nordisk, to address the significant variation in patient care and treatment for people living with diabetes in the UK.

Since the programme began, 105 clinicians have been recruited to develop their leadership skills and become champions for improving diabetes care. Between them they have trained thousands of other healthcare professionals, developed innovative new clinics, reduced medication errors and increased the number of people getting the appropriate treatment for their diabetes.

The new champions will be selected based on their leadership potential, clinical expertise and a demonstrable passion for transforming care for people with diabetes. They will be supported with two years of training alongside their clinical work, to help them become strong leaders, identify improvements and drive vital change in diabetes services in their local areas.

Angela Mitchell, National Director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting 4.7 million people across the UK including over 300,000 in Scotland. When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including amputation, sight loss, stroke and kidney failure.

“The Clinical Champions programme is about empowering local clinicians to lead on delivering the best possible care for people living with diabetes in their local area. This is the sixth year of the programme and we are looking to expand our reach further to recruit the diabetes leaders of the future to transform the care and lives of people living with diabetes.”

For more information or to apply to become a Clinical Champion for 2020-2022 please contact clinicalchampions@diabetes.org.uk or call 020 7424 1052.

– ENDS –

For further media information please contact Diabetes UK’s media relations team on 020 7424 1165 or email pressteam@diabetes.org.uk. For urgent out of hours media enquiries only please call 077 111 76028.

Notes to editors:

1. Diabetes UK’s aim is creating a world where diabetes can do no harm. Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting more people than any other serious health condition in the UK - more than dementia and cancer combined. There is currently no known cure for any type of diabetes. With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life. For more information about diabetes and the charity’s work, visit www.diabetes.org.uk

2. Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable sight loss in people of working age in the UK and is a major cause of lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

3. People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. About 8 per cent of people with diabetes have type 1. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It’s the most common type of diabetes in children and young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.

4. People with type 2 diabetes don’t produce enough insulin or the insulin they produce doesn’t work properly (known as insulin resistance). Around 90 per cent of people with diabetes have type 2. They might get type 2 diabetes because of their family history, age and ethnic background puts them at increased risk. They are also more likely to get type 2 diabetes if they are overweight. It starts gradually, usually later in life, and it can be years before they realise they have it. Type 2 diabetes is treated with a healthy diet and increased physical activity. In addition, tablets and/or insulin can be required.

5. About 2 per cent of people have other types of diabetes. Other types include 11 different forms of monogenic diabetes, cystic fibrosis related diabetes and diabetes caused by rare syndromes. Certain medication such as steroids and antipsychotics, surgery or hormonal imbalances could also lead to other types of diabetes.

For more information on reporting on diabetes, download our journalists’ guide: Diabetes in the News: A Guide for Journalists on Reporting on Diabetes (PDF, 3MB).

Claire Fleming

Communications Manager

T +44 (0)141 245 6380

E claire.fleming@diabetes.org.uk | W www.diabetes.org.uk/scotland

Facebook www.facebook.com/diabetesscot | Twitter www.twitter.com/scot

Diabetes Scotland The Venlaw, 349 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4AA

Got a question about diabetes? Contact our Helpline.

0345 123 2399

helpline@diabetes.org.uk

Diabetes UK is the operating name of The British Diabetic Association, a company limited by guarantee. Registered as a company in England & Wales No. 339181. Registered as a charity in England & Wales (No. 215199) and in Scotland (No. SC039136) VAT registration No. 232 3801 96. Registered address: 126 Back Church Lane, London E1 1FH. This message contains confidential information solely for its intended recipient(s). If you have received this communication in error, please return it to the sender and then delete any copies of it. Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to avoid the transmission of viruses and the like, it is the responsibility of the recipient to ensure that the onward transmission, opening or use of this message and any attachments will not adversely affect their systems or data. Diabetes UK accepts no responsibility in this regard.--

You received this message because you are subscribed to the Google Groups "news@mearnsleader.com" group.

To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to news+unsubscribe@mearnsleader.com.

To view this discussion on the web, visit https://groups.google.com/a/mearnsleader.com/d/msgid/news/DB7PR07MB5749F21C8959B53DD307F758CB0B0%40DB7PR07MB5749.eurprd07.prod.outlook.com.

--

Copydesk Scoweeklies