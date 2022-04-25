He may well have started off with nine lives, but he's now got one less!

Dexter is reunited with Bridie

Found on an offshore oil rig, he was discovered in a store room onboard an oil rig in the North Sea.

Joe, or to give him his correct name, Dexter has now been reunited with his owner – after being flown home in VIP style in a supply helicopter from Aberdeen.

He was found last Thursday, (April 21) when a member of the crew opened store room to find a rather miffed cat looking forlornly at him.

Described as ‘friendly’, it is believed he stowed away in a shipping container in a Peterhead oil industry supplies yard where, it has come to light, the meandering moggy was also regularly fed by staff.

The container was loaded onto a supply vessel and delivered to the platform where the fearless feline went wandering again on the scrounge for a meal.

Contact was made with the mainland to start enquiries at the shipping container base, and with the Scottish Society for the Protection of Animals (SSPCA).

Following social media publicity, it soon transpired that the cat was Dexter, who his owner, Bridie Dorta last saw years ago.

The wandering cat had vanished from his owners’ home in Peterhead more than five years ago and survived largely thanks to his good nature, scrounging food at the local prison, residents and workers at Asco, an oil and gas exploration service in the town.

Dexter got his nickname ‘One-eyed Joe’ from staff at HMP Peterhead where he had made a second home for himself, and found there were treats aplenty from staff who adopted him.

And he certainly didn’t go hungry while on his offshore wanderings either. Kitchen staff on the rig found he had a particular fondness for chicken.

But his trip was to be cut short, when on Friday morning he was flown home by helicopter and handed over to the charity.

Animal rescue officer Aimee Findlay, said: "We've no idea how the cat ended up there.

"After checking him for a microchip it turns out his real name is Dexter and he has been missing for five years."

She added: "We are so glad that he was well looked after for the time he was missing, but were even more delighted to be able to reunite him with his original owner thanks to his microchip being up to date."

His owner Bridie Dorta was over the moon after being told that Dexter had been found.

She told BBC Scotland she was "quite shocked" to have Dexter back.

"He's always been a wanderer," she said. "He went away a few years ago and we never heard anything about him since.

"We never expected him to end up back here."

“Staff from the prison have been in touch to say he had been living there for some years, and that they had been caring for him.

The wife of a rig worker had originally set the ball rolling when she posted a message on social media: “My husband is offshore just now on night shift and this poor cat was found in a stores container last night.”

“Anyone missing a black cat with one eye with very slight white marking on his chest?”

Following the post, dozens of people claimed to know him with many Peterhead locals claiming that either they fed him or knew someone who did.