Haddo and Aden earn coveted Green Flags

Haddo Country Park and Aden Country Park have earned prestigious International Green Flag Awards for 2019.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has marked the parks’ soaring success with the awards which act as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained parks and greenspaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play.

Almost 2,000 parks across the world have achieved the award.

A delighted Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Aden and Haddo are two of our most popular parks, and it’s great to see them continually recognised in these awards.

“Although these are naturally beautiful places, in common with many of Aberdeenshire’s green spaces, it takes a lot of effort to keep them in top condition and it’s only fair to recognise the people who care for and manage them for the benefit of our communities.

“We want people to live happier, healthier lives and we hope the effort which goes in to maintain and improve our parks contributes to that.”

Amongst the 2019 award winners are spaces run by local authorities, community groups and universities. First time awards have been presented in Aberdeen to Slopefield Allotments, South Ayrshire to Belleisle Park and the Western Isles to the community-managed Eoropie Park. Aberdeen’s Duthie Park has been presented with a prestigious Heritage Award, recognising how it is managing to support and promote its unique heritage.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “I would like to congratulate the award winning parks from Aberdeenshire. Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all of the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green openspaces.”