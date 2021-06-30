Grants given to 12 community groups in the Buchan area

A number of community organisations are receiving funding from the council.

Buchanhaven Heritage Group will get £4,337 to put towards its project to redevelop an old shed into a new memory shed.

Longside FC will receive £4,500 to help refurbish its committee room, while St Fergus FC has been awarded £5,000 to go towards access road works and car parking.

Strichen Community Park will receive £4,950 to buy cycle racks.

And New Deer Heritage Group has been granted £2,403 to put towards work to create a new access and accessible entrance.

A total of £5,000 will be given to the Kemp Hall Management Committee to enable the group to carry out repair work.

Buchanhaven Harbour will receive £3,240 to carry out a topographic survey of the pier.

Maud Railway Museum’s award of £1,233 will enable the purchase of two railway wagons.

Hatton Pitches will get £2,500 to go towards a deep clean of the all-weather pitches and all-weather bowling green.

Mintlaw Men’s Shed will receive £5,000 to enable the group to install electrical connections to Gardiners Cottage and two work units.

Meanwhile Civic Pride will get £232 to buy and install two benches at Landale Gardens.

Boddam Community Council has been awarded £4,150 to put towards the cost of converting a hut into a heritage centre and café, although its grant is subject to conditions.

Meanwhile, an application by the Apex Church seeking £5,000 to part fund the installation of a new fire escape enclosure was refused.

Councillors Stephen Calder and Anne Simpson did not support the application as they believed the church could afford to pay for the work out of its own funds.

However, councillors Stephen Smith and Alan Fakley both supported the application.

Cllr Smith moved a motion to support the application and Cllr Simpson moved an amendment to refuse it.