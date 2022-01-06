Grant award will help show the way to Boddam’s stunning cliff side walk

The interpretation board will help visitors to access the stunning coastal scenery along the cliff side path. (Photo: Boddam and District Community Council)

NorthConnect, the developers behind a proposed electricity superhighway connecting the North-east and Norway, set up a fund for the benefit of people in Boddam, Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Peterhead, St Fergus, Mintlaw, Burnhaven, Hatton and surrounding areas.

Over £63,500 has been awarded to date, with the most recent awards benefiting four groups in the area.

One of the priorities for the fund is to support projects which enhance the environment for residents and visitors.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust's funding will enable disabled children and young people to enjoy sailing.

Boddam and District Community Council was awarded two grants; one to help install additional Christmas lights in Boddam and one to install an interpretation board, which is part of footpath improvements along the coastline being developed in partnership with Boddam Estates, Aberdeenshire Council and Naturescot. Completion of the full walk will require planning permission and additional funds.

Fiona James, from the community council, said: “The grants are going to make such a difference to Boddam. Currently we feel a bit like the forgotten village when it comes to Christmas lights. Boddam only has six. The grant allows us to look at adding at least five new lights along the entrance to Boddam.

“The interpretation board will have a map, highlighting our cliff side walk and telling the story of the history and wildlife around the area. Currently there is nothing to show a visitor where the path is, so it is rarely used."

Other grants awarded include funding for Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust and Mintlaw and District Men’s Shed, as well as funding for Full Colour Coaching.

Dr Richard Blanchfield, of NorthConnect, said: “We are delighted to once again support the communities local to our project. The pandemic has brought into sharp relief what’s important in our communities, particularly around issues of mental health, and I hope the NorthConnect Legacy funding will help strengthen their resilience and bring some joy.”

The latest NorthConnect Legacy grants are as follows:

• Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust: £1,500 to fund 14 weeks of the disability sailing club in 2022, with two sessions per week, providing opportunities for disabled children and young people to enjoy sailing.

• Boddam and District Community Council: £1,074 to install an interpretation and mapping board at the start of the coastal footpath South of Boddam; and £1,500 to part fund the conversion of lampposts and installation of additional festive lights in time for the 2022 Christmas season.

• Full Colour Coaching: £585 to part fund 18 one-to-one coaching sessions with pupils attending schools in the NorthConnect Fund area of benefit.