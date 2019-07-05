Grangepark residents enjoy a special ‘holiday at home’ week

Residents of Grangepark Home in Peterhead enjoyed a special ‘holiday’ recently.

Every year the home hosts a holiday at home week to give residents and their families the chance to have some “holidays”.

Jaqueline Slessor's Highland dancers performed for the residents and staff.

This year, once again, the home was very well supported by the local community who came into the home and entertained everyone throughout the week.

Jacqueline Slessor’s dancers opened the Monday evening, and were followed by many community groups including the Mission Choir, the Buchanhaven Heritage Group, Dales Park School and Ann Buchan and her father’s poetry.

The event ended on the Sunday night with a rousing sing-song with a visit from Alan Smith and the congregation of York Street Hall.

Throughout the week residents also enjoyed musical entertainment from Calum, Alex Ritchie, and Raymond Mackie, all of whom are regular favourites with the home.

Enjoying a get-together.

Thanks have been expressed to everyone who had put so much work into the time they spent with the residents.

Meanwhile, for those more adventurous residents the home enjoyed an outing to Happy Plant Garden Centre in Mintlaw, where staff welcomed them for a lovely lunch and a bit of retail therapy!

Residents also had a bus run up the coast one afternoon which ended up with a fine cuppie.

On the Friday the final outing was to the St Olaf Hotel in Cruden Bay for a lovely feed, and thanks were expressed to staff for a wonderful afternoon.

Highlights of the week included a ‘Friends and Family night’ where everyone partied away into the evening in a 50s-style diner, enjoying a buffet and ice cream bar!

Saturday was the home’s open day for families and they were lucky enough to have a fine day which inspired lots of support once again from the community to enjoy a barbecue and see the day’s star attraction, the Pygmy goats, which were a great hit with both the young and old!

Care home manger, Jennifer Lauder, said: “I would personally like to thank all staff and our families for their hard work and support of our holiday week.

“This was another great example of the community spirit that Grangepark receives regularly from the Toon.

“We are very appreciative of everyone who took the time out to enjoy the week with us.

“We have our thinking caps already on for next year’s theme!,” she added.