Graduation to celebrate freedom from addiction

Local addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, is holding its 2019 Graduation in Fraserburgh this weekend.

The event will take place at AOG Central on Queens’s Road, at 6pm on Sunday, April 28.

People are being invited along to join in the celebration, where men and women will be recognised for the achievement of finding freedom from drug and alcohol addictions.

The men completed the faith-based programme at Teen Challenge’s men’s residential centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, while the women came through the organisation’s female recovery refuge, Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

The year-long course is designed to help hurting people turn their lives around and become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

At the celebration, each of the graduates will share their personal stories of experiencing breakthrough in their lives, to now have bright futures ahead of them.

There will also be music, certificate presentations and a short inspiring message to encourage the graduates onto their next steps.

Teen Challenge North East Scotland’s Area Manager, Gordon Cruden, commented: “Once a year we take the opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who have completed our Teen Challenge programme and we’re excited to be back in Fraserburgh for our 2019 event.

“Each of these individuals have done incredibly well, overcoming major obstacles and issues to now be in a strong and stable position to live lives that they and their families can be proud of.

“It’ll be a great night and all are welcome to come along and cheer our graduates on.”

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, please visit www.tcns.org.uk or call 01651 891627.