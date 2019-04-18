Gold award success for students

Three students from the Buchan area have gained Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Anna Strachan, Katie Whyte and Hannah Corbett gained the awards through their participation in the Banff & Buchan Girlguiding Duke of Edinburgh group.

The girls carried out their guiding in Mintlaw and Stuartfield and are now studying at university.

A celebration supper was held for the girls at the Country Park Inn, Mintlaw recently.

The girls are pictured above at the event.

They were joined by their parents and guide leaders who witnessed them being presented with their Gold Brooches.

Anna, Katie and Hannah will be presented with their certificates at Holyrood later this year.