Give your backing to Aden Park

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has urged constituents to cast a vote a local park that is in the running for a national award.

Aden Country Park in Mintlaw was nominated by the public for the title of Best Park in the UK in a competition run by the Fields in Trust charity.

Now all the nominated parks in the UK will be subject to a public vote running until August 19.

At the close of the polls, the parks with the most votes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted. The eventual winner will be announced in mid-September.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I was delighted to see Aden Country Park nominated for this national award.

“The new children’s play facilities as part of a wider £2.1m revamp project are a great addition to this much-loved green space.

“The funding from the Heritage Lottery backed by local businesses will make a real difference – not just to the play area but to the historic buildings, signage and landscape.

“I hope people across Banff and Buchan will cast their vote for Aden Country Park in this competition. It would be great to see the park get that recognition on a national stage.”