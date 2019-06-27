Gearing up to go Wild About Aden!

A date has been set for the hugely anticipated Wild About Aden which draws thousands of participants to the park each year.

Wild About Aden will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and 24 at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw from 11am until 3.30pm.

A packed programme of events is in place featuring lots of new activities such as children’s cookery classes, water zorbing, archery tag, shooting range, a fun run and alpacas to name but a few.

Leona Findlay, development worker at Buchan Development Partnership explained: “Wild About Aden is always a fantastic event and well supported by families from all over the North-east.

“We want to keep the event fresh so have added some new activities to the programme which we think will appeal to visitors.

“The popular attractions such as the Critter Keeper and Bobs Buddies will be returning to the two-day event and because the alpacas were a huge hit at our Easter Eggstravaganza we have invited them back for a day depending on the weather.

“The environmental information teams were so popular last year and they have lots of activities planned for this event to keep visitors busy.

“We brought Wild About Aden back a month as we had a lot of problems with wasps in August and the date in July has worked well for the event.

“We were also extremely lucky with the weather last year which boosted the number of visitors attending the park. We believe more than 6000 people participated in Wild About Aden in 2018.”

The Maud based charity relies on the help of volunteers to pull off events in the park and are keen to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer their time at Wild About Aden.

For more information about the event or volunteering at Wild About Aden please email seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or info@bdp.scot.