Gearing up for Ugie Folk Festival

After a very successful anniversary festival last year, Ugie Folk Club is gearing up for another fiesta of folk music.

The 26th annual festival weekend is set to run from September 20 to 22.

As in previous years, entry to all events is free but booking is recommended for the Saturday night Grand Concert.

Kicking-off with a Festival Folk Club night on Friday evening at the Longside FC Social Club, the audience will be treated to some fun and music by local artists.

In addition, Sandy Leggat and Roy Bartlett Henderson will be performing a live set during the evening.

On Saturday afternoon and the focus moves to Aden Park Theatre at Mintlaw where a concert of folk club members and friends takes place.

Visitors to the park can come in and enjoy the entertainment at this free concert.

The centerpiece of the festival is the Saturday night Grand Concert in Crichie Village Hall, Stuartfield.

This is a BYOB evening and doors open at 7pm with music starting at 7.30pm sharp.

Taking to the stage will be local favourites “The Ugie Wall of Sound” with their lively mix of traditional and contemporary songs and tunes.

Well-known Aberdeen singer and entertainer Ron Gardner is a welcome guest at local festivals and his repertoire of songs and tales will be well appreciated.

Headlining the evening is the Claire Hastings Band. Singer, songwriter Claire was the winner of the BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year award in 2015 and has gone on to perform and record to critical acclaim at festivals and events at home and abroad.

Performing alongside Claire will be singer and guitarist Aidan Moodie who also performs with his band Gnoss and Mhairi Mackinnon one of Scotland’s most vibrant fiddle players.

On Sunday afternoon at Longside FC Social Club the final event of the festival takes place with an open session where all are welcome to come along and take part or just sit back and enjoy the music.

To book seats for the Grand Concert or for more info contact John or Helena on 01651 851317 or 07528116395.