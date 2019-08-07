'Game-changer' anti-poverty payment to benefit thousands says MSP

An estimated 11,800 children in 6,800 families across the North-East are expected to benefit from the Scottish Government’s ground-breaking anti-poverty payment, it has been revealed.

The Scottish Child Payment will be worth £10 per child for low-income families by the end of 2022, with introduction for under-6s starting by early 2021.

The brand-new benefit was described as a “game changer” and a “lifeline” by anti-poverty campaigners and is central to the SNP’s ambitions to tackle child poverty.

The Scottish Government this week published estimates, based on the number of Tax Credit recipients prior to the rollout of Universal Credit Full Service, showing how many children and families are expected to benefit in each local authority.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “The Scottish Child Payment is an ambitious and ground-breaking new benefit that will directly tackle child poverty.

“When fully rolled out, the Scottish Child Payment will benefit over a third of all children – giving families £10 per week for every eligible child under 16 years old.

“Tory cuts are driving too many families in North-East into poverty – but the SNP are determined to use every power at our disposal to help families make ends meet.”