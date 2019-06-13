Further Industrial action dates announced for Aberdeen Airport

Unite the union has announced two further dates of industrial action at Aberdeen Airport later this month.

The action will take place on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 June, both commencing at 4am until 10am.

Aberdeen Airport is part of AGS Airports Limited group, which also owns Glasgow where a series of industrial stoppages are taking pace over the coming days.

The dispute centres on a pay claim and AGS closing the defined benefit pension scheme. This broke an Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) Agreement made in 2016 to keep the scheme open to existing members, despite Aberdeen Airport increasing after tax profits from £10.7 million in 2016 to £19.1 million in 2017.

Unite can confirm that Aberdeen Airport management yesterday made a repackaged 3 per cent pay offer for 2019, which is materially the same as the one tabled in negotiations through Acas in April. Critically, AGS in the latest approach restated their unwillingness to discuss or reopen the consultation on closing the pension scheme, which sets unacceptable preconditions for any further negotiations with Unite.

Unite members at Aberdeen Airport have previously taken two twelve hour stoppages on 7 and 10 June at exactly the same time action was undertaken at Glasgow Airport. In April, Unite members at Aberdeen Airport supported strike action by 88.3 per cent on a 79.5 per cent turnout over the pay claim and the proposals to close the final salary pension scheme.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite members will now undertake two further days of industrial action at Aberdeen Airport following this latest pitiful attempt to divide and conquer by AGS. We want the public to understand that our members do not take this action lightly. But, AGS have repeatedly set preconditions to any negotiations by stating they will not reopen the consultation on the pension scheme, which breaks our Acas agreement with them.”

“Unite members remain strong and resolute, and they are determined to stand united with their fellow members in Glasgow who are facing the same attack on their pay and pension scheme by AGS. For the record, Unite wants to reaffirm that we are always open to meaningful negotiations to seek a remedy to this dispute at any time, any place and under any auspices. The ball is in AGS’ court.”