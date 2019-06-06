Fundraisers hit £250k milestone

A group of friends who fundraise for charity are celebrating raising £250,000 after taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life Peterhead events.

Team HK2 first visited the Relay For Life event when it started in 2006.

They got involved with the event over the coming years, starting out with a modest stall to raise money for the charity.

In 2009 they entered a team and have been at Relay every year since.

Each year the team host a fundraising stall and enter into the carnival atmosphere of the event by decorating their team tent and dressing up in fancy dress.

Team members come from around the north east with John and Caroline Doherty from Ellon joining the team a few years ago and contributing the money they raise from selling Christmas wreaths each year to the team’s fundraising total.

As well as their fundraising at the event in July, the team also fundraise throughout the year through events such as nearly new sales and bingo nights – each of which can bring in over £3,000.

Team captain, Kathleen Chalmers, said: “We would like to thank all who have contributed in so many ways and those who have faithfully supported our events. Without them, all this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Event chair Lorraine Coleman and vice chair Joyce Cameron said: “A huge congratulations go to HK2 on reaching the phenomenal amount of £250,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“They set a great example to the other teams, not only in Peterhead, but around the world, with their fundraising all year round.

“Kathleen inspires her team to fundraise constantly and to collect any amounts – small and large. This has taken a terrific amount of dedication and teamwork. Very well done and thank you.”

Fiona Harvey from Cancer Research UK added: “HK2 have made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the past ten years and we are incredibly grateful for their support.

“Money raised by the HK2 team will fund research to beat cancer, helping to ensure more men, women and children in the north east and across the UK survive.”

Relay for Life Peterhead 2019 will be held on the weekend of July 6 and 7 at Lord Catto Park.

For more information about the event or to register a team please visit the charity’s website at www.cancerresearchuk.org.