Fundraiser to get Mags to Mexico

A ceilidh dance fundraiser will be held later this month to enable a Peterhead mother with MS to travel to Mexico for life-changing stem cell treatment.

The ‘Get Mags to Mexico’ ceilidh event will raise money to put towards Maggie Conner’s travel expenses and MS treatment fees.

Margaret Conner (35), a mother of two young daughters, has seen a very dramatic progression of her Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Severe muscle spasms in her legs have left her confined to a wheelchair and unable to move herself.

She has recently returned home after a four month hospital stay during which she had surgery to implant a pump which feeds anti-spasmodic medication directly into her spinal area in a bid to treat the spasms.

However, this will not halt any further progression of the condition.

Margaret hopes to travel to Mexico for Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) which may halt the progress of MS.

In some cases the treatment has reversed some of the effects of MS.

Margaret has a provisional space booked at the Clinica Ruiz in Mexico for October.

Margaret’s friends and family have raised money between them already but will still have an additional £12,000 to raise by the end of July.

The ceilidh will be held on Saturday, June 22, at the Palace Hotel at 7pm for 7.30pm.

It will feature The Clatterin’ Kist with music on arrival by Peterhead Academy student Amy Davidson.

Tickets are £20 and includes stovies and five free raffle tokens.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets contact Louise on 01779 480218, email louisemarcar@gmail.com or see the ‘Get Mags to Mexico’ Facebook page.