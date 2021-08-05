Funding on offer for Buchan community projects

Funding is available from the area committee to community groups for a range of projects in the Buchan area.

At the Buchan Area Committee on June 22, £42,313 of a total budget of £61,500 was awarded to local groups to meet the needs of their communities and to improve the many assets that exist in the area, including heritage groups, men’s sheds, community buildings and parks.

Strichen Community Park was among the groups to successfully apply for funding

Its chair Hebbie Fowlie said: “The Buchan Area Committee Grant Scheme has been a fantastic help to make our community park a great visitor attraction, helping us fund projects to make our volunteer-run facility a success.

"We have had assistance in the past to help us develop the park, and this year, due to the increase use by the public, we decided to put in extra picnic benches in an area which was previously wet marsh land, but has now been drained and woodchipped.

“We have also seen a large number of cyclists using the Buchan Line and we are planning to install bike racks at the lodge.

“We can’t really thank Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) enough for the help and advice given with the application and the continual support the Buchan Area Committee has given Strichen Community Park over the years.”

Communities in Buchan can apply for 80 per cent of the total cost of a project, up to a maximum of £5,000, or £10,000 if the work is deemed a priority by the community.

The funding can be used to support a range of improvements such as boosting the appearance of towns and villages, supporting the health and wellbeing of residents, reducing social isolation, creating resilient communities, and supporting community businesses and social enterprises.

The fund is administered and promoted through Buchan Development Partnership (BDP). Groups are encouraged to discuss their projects with BDP prior to submitting an application.