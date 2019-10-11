Funding boost for Light Up Peterhead

An early Christmas present arrived for the Light Up Peterhead Committee recently in the form of a £10,000 grant from the Community Lottery Fund.

The money will be used for the Light Up Peterhead switch-on event next month.

Group chair, Jackie Matthew, said: “We are delighted to welcome this funding boost from the Community Lottery Fund.

“This really has put us in a great position for a spectacular event this year.

“We hope to see the whole town come togethre on Saturday, November 23 to enjoy the festive cheer that will be on offer.”