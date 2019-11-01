Funding boost for Aden Park

Aberdeenshire Council and Aden Country Park are celebrating a £21,185 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust for their Aden Lake Enhancement Project.

The project aims to enrich and improve both the water quality and the biodiversity of the lake and mill pond in Aden Country Park through the creation of a wetland area, planting of marginal and deep-water plants and the selective felling of trees.

A new pond-dipping platform, boardwalk, interpretation panels, leaflet and shelter are all to be developed as part of the project, providing protection, improving access and enhancing opportunities for guided and unguided outdoor learning.

The Aden Lake Enhancement Project forms part of the £2.13 million National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) Aden Country Park project which also supports the major restoration and redevelopment of both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, planned improvements to park interpretation, accessibility and signage and a programme to enhance biodiversity.

The project has also been supported by the Friends of Aden Country Park who acted as the contributing third party required as part of the Suez Communities Trust application process.

Chair of the Friends of Aden, Ian Bosbery, said: “As a group we are delighted to be able to both contribute and support the Aden Lake Enhancement Project as well as the ongoing developments in Aden Country Park.”

Buchan Area Committee chair Councillor Norman Smith added: “We are delighted to receive this funding boost. The funding will not only improve access and biodiversity, it will also create new opportunities for visitors, and the local community alike, to learn more about the plants and wildlife in Aden Country Park.”

Marek Gordon, chair of SUEZ Communities Trust, added: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Aberdeenshire Council as part of the Aden Lake Enhancement Project.”