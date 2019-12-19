Full houses at Peterhead church’s JOY celebration

More than 1,000 people attended Apex Church’s JOY, a Christmas Celebration on Sunday, December 15.

People were queueing up before all three services which were at full capacity to accommodate all the guests.

Throughout the night, a special guest, “the grumph”, went on a journey to discover the joy of Christmas.

The event featured traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols and a festive musical instrumental piece was composed and performed by members of the Apex Church Band.

The service included a dance performance from Apex Kids and performers told the Christmas story. Also, Pastor Neil Cameron told “the grumph” how he could find the joy that Jesus brings for us all. All services were at full capacity and reflecting on the success of the carol services,

Pastor Cameron said: “JOY, a Christmas Celebration has been a great success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service featured a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story.

“My thanks go to those who worked so hard to ensure this was a night to remember.

“I would also like to thank everyone from our community who came to our services and contributed to our special offering for the ARCHIE Foundation.”

The special offering raised just over £4000 to support the ongoing work of ARCHIE.

The ARCHIE Foundation aims to make enhance the experience of children who are admitted to hospital for prolonged periods of time.

ARCHIE offers support for families, advance training for staff, specialised equipment and create child friendly hospital environment.

Many families in the area have benefit from the services, equipment and care staff whom are supported by ARCHIE.

To end the night each guest received a candy cane and an invitation to attend church services, 11am and 6pm every week at Apex Church.

For more information about Apex Church, visit apexchurch.org.uk. If you were unable to attend, keep an eye out on the Apex Church Facebook page for the full performance highlights.