Friends set for cycle challenge

Two life-long friends are preparing to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats later this year in aid of causes close to their hearts.

Scott Cummings and Paul Beaumont will take on the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and CLAN Cancer Support.

They will start the cycle on Sunday, August 25 and the pair aim to complete the journey in two weeks.

Paul recently lost his mother, Edna, to pancreatic cancer and found great support in Macmillan.

Scott’s wife, Sandy, previously battled with breast cancer and CLAN gave her support when she was going through her treatment.

The emotional support was incredible from both organisations and provided invaluable assistance during the difficult times.

Paul and Scott’s charity challenge will be completely self-supported and they are expected to cover around 80 miles a day.

To support Scott and Paul with their cycle challenge donations can be given online at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ScottandPaul6.

Any donations will be welcomed from individuals and businesses.

The pair have also set up a Facebook page so people can keep up-to-date with their training logs and videos of their journey, this can be found by searching for ‘Paul & Scott’s 1000 miler - Land’s End to John O’Groats (@PSLEJOG).

The duo will host a coffee morning at Whitehills Public Hall on Saturday, July 27 in a bid to raise more money for both causes.