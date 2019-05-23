Friends seek new volunteers

The Friends of Aden Country Park are to host a volunteer open evening on Thursday, May 23.

The group is recruiting new volunteers to their team to help with both existing and new projects and to join their board.

Anyone who would like to find out more information about what the Friends of Aden do or that would like to get involved are invited to come along for a chat, tea, coffee and cake.

The Friends of Aden are a constituted voluntary group who work to establish Aden Country Park as a cultural venue and to improve the park for recreational enjoyment.

The Friends of Aden work with Aberdeenshire Council and Buchan Development Partnership.

The group work on a range of projects and have various sub groups including Archaeology at Aden, Music at Aden and Art at Aden.

There are also a number of projects within the park that the friends would like new volunteers to get involved with from tidying up and repairing the bug hotel to the planting of wildflowers, re-painting the bird houses, and tree planting.

As well as getting involved with these projects the group are looking for new members to join their board.

It will be a relaxed evening with information on the projects that the group are currently involved in and information on how to get involved as a volunteer.

There will be an exhibition of some of the activities and achievements of the Friends over the last few years and the chance to get involved in the future programme.

Ian Bosbery, chairperson of the Friends of Aden, said: “The range and variety of events and activities in the park with which the Friends are involved provide many opportunities for anyone who has spare time and would like to help in any way.

“I hope that many people will be able to come to our open evening, when we can show something of our achievements.”

Those interested in attending should arrive at the Theatre by 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

To find out more about the volunteer open evening email justinetough96@gmail.com or visit the Friends of Aden website at www.friendsofaden.co.uk.