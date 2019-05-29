Fresh plans for iconic Peterhead property to be considered

Fresh proposals for former council buildings in Peterhead including a historic former school are to be debated behind closed doors next week.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will discuss the plans in private following its rejection last year of a revised sale price from a potential developer.

Glenugie Business Centre was formerly the Peterhead North School, while the neighbouring later building housed the council’s social work department prior to its relocation in 2016 to the purpose-built Buchan House facility on St Peter Street.

The buildings – initially put on the market several years ago with an asking price of £450,000 – formed part of a wider portfolio of local authority properties put up for sale in the wake of the move to the new council headquarters.

Arbuthnot House on Broad Street remains one of the larger premises awaiting sale, although a local businessman last year unveiled plans to transform it into a 100-cover restaurant.

Despite lengthy negotiations regarding the Windmill Street premises, councillors agreed in December to refuse the revised sale price and further recommended that the properties be demolished in part as soon as possible and that careful consideration be given to the council making use of the site, possibly for affordable housing.

They also intimated that they wanted to see as many traditional features being retained as possible and that granite be retained and marketed for resale.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said at the time: “We have been successful in finding new owners for the majority of former council properties which have been released for sale in the Peterhead area in recent years.

“Market conditions are a key factor, however, and negotiations can take time to progress – particularly for larger properties, those that require remedial works or where a listed status is in place.

“Options for the future of 53 Windmill Street remain in discussion and we will provide an update once matters are concluded.

“Our aim is to find the best solution for both the council and potential purchasers so that we can find new uses for sites and help keep our towns vibrant.”