Fraserburgh couple John and Helen Hay celebrate 70 years of marriage

Devoted couple John and Helen Hay are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

John Hay and Helen Davidson, who lived in Queens Road for 39 years before moving recently to Jarvis Court sheltered housing, were married on October 6, 1951, at the New Inn Hotel, Ellon.

They first met as 15-year-olds when they lived in Kininmonth. John’s parents had bought a farm there, and John worked at the nearby Home Farm.

Helen had moved to a neighbouring farm with her family and got to know John when she became friends with his sister Margaret.

They would often attend the local youth club and dances with a crowd of friends, and John and Helen soon became a couple. John would usually cycle everywhere in his young days – as did many young people – but sometimes he would get a loan of his father’s car to take Helen to the dance.

They started married life in a fairly remote cottage a couple of miles away from both their family farms, before moving to their own small farm in 1957.

In 1969, they sold the farm and moved to Peterhead, where John got a job in a local engineering factory.

By then, they had a family of five children – Charles born in 1952, Michael in 1953, Brian in 1954, Sheila in 1955 and Colin in 1964. Sadly Michael died of cancer in 2014.

John later went on to sell farm machinery and cars, before going to work for a stevedore company in Fraserburgh, with the couple moving to Queens Road in 1982.

He retired at the age of 65 – but then learned to drive a bus! He worked for around six years for Watermill Coaches driving school buses.

Helen did a lot of work in their farm, and was a prolific baker and cook, and keen knitter, and when they moved to Fraserburgh, she worked in various fish shops, before doing voluntary work, including a stint on the WRVS trolley at the local hospital.

John and Helen were a very sociable couple and had many friends, attending many functions and events. They were keen bowlers and walkers, and enjoyed holidaying abroad in the sun.