Foodbank reveals end of year statistics

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has revealed that it provided 3,927 three-day emergency food parcels to local people in the past year.

Of this number, 1264 went to children.

The local food bank’s figures feed into a larger national picture with a record increase in food bank use across the UK reported by the Trussell Trust.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is backing calls from the Trussell Trust to ensure the benefits system is able to protect people from poverty.

The figures from Aberdeenshire North Foodbank are a 31% increase on the same period last year.

The charity believes the local increase is due to people struggling with issues with benefit payments; issues with Universal Credit; in work poverty and also the opening of their Peterhead Foodbank Centre in June 2018.

1689 parcels were delivered from Peterhead, Inverurie handed out 1,176 parcels, Huntly gave 347 parcels, and Ellon had 270.

They also provided 445 emergency food boxes for people who needed support out with opening times or who live where there is not a local foodbank centre.

Debbie Rennie, food bank manager of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank said: “No one in Aberdeenshire North should need a food bank’s help and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all.

“Until we reach a future where food banks are no longer needed, we’ll continue to provide vital support when it matters most.

“We’re dedicated to ensuring that people in our community without enough money for food are able to access emergency support.

“Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds.”

The running costs for the food bank are raised locally to enable them to continue their work.

The food bank welcomes any new offers of help with funding local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the food bank’s work can find out more at aberdeenshirenorth.foodbank.org.uk.