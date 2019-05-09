Focus on renewable energy for pupils

Pupils at Peterhead Academy are embarking on a four-year renewable energy project, where they will learn about the technologies and skills used in the sector within the school’s state-of-the-art STEM hub.

In partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and Equinor, TechFest will deliver a series of workshops as part of the Hywind STEM Hub Project to S1 and S2 pupils, reaching around 2,000 pupils throughout the next four years.

The workshops will focus on wind energy with students challenged to build wind turbines using desktop fans.

Pupils will need to alter the number, shape and angle of the blades to ensure their turbine is effective.

All workshops will be completed in Peterhead Academy’s Hywind STEM Hub facility which features interactive renewables technology in a previously disused classroom.

The facility opened in November 2018 following a collaboration between Equinor’s Hywind Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Academy.

It is hoped it will encourage and inspire pupils at the Blue Toon school to take up careers in the renewable energy sector.

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee, said: “We are very pleased to be working with our partners on this tailored project which will give pupils valuable experience and knowledge over the next four years.

“To have this taking place in Peterhead is a real boost to the community and the thousands of pupils who will benefit.”

Meanwhile councillor Gillian Owen, who is also chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, added: “Renewable energy is such an important theme to explore and I am sure it will encourage some of our pupils to consider careers in the industry.”