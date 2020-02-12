Fishing and processing on the agenda as Scottish Seafood Summit returns to Aberdeen

The Scottish Seafood Summit will return to Aberdeen on April 29 and 30 following a successful inaugural event last year.

Leading seafood industry figureheads are being lined up to share insights on the current seafood industry climate and look to the future. As well as the latest changes affecting the seafood industry post Brexit, the first day of the event will look at improving workplace standards, incoming changes to regulations for the processing sector and advances in gear selectivity and gear recycling for the catching sector.

Day two will focus on the economic and political climate as the UK enters the Brexit transition period and the shifting landscape in securing a sustainable supply of seafood.

The event is organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry. Its Scottish Seafish Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from fishing, processing, aquaculture and the Scottish Government, has helped to shape the agenda based on local needs.

Seafish chief executive, Marcus Coleman, said: “As the largest gathering of seafood experts in this part of the UK, The Scottish Seafood Summit is becoming an important event in the Scottish seafood industry calendar.

“With big changes coming, we want to look at the challenges and opportunities facing the processing and catching sectors. We’ve listened to what the Scottish industry is asking for and provided a platform for them to come together to debate and discuss what matters to them.”

The event, which is free to attend, will be held at a new venue, the Mercure Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen. It opens on Wednesday, April 29 with concurrent afternoon sessions for the processing and catching sectors, followed by a Seafood Fayre showcasing a wide range of delicious Scottish seafood. The conversation continues the following day on Thursday, April 30 with a focus on some of the key strategic issues likely to impact the seafood supply chain including climate change and microplastics in seafood.

The Scottish Seafood Summit will bring together 200 delegates from across the country. Registration is now open and those interested in attending are advised to book to secure a place.

For further information about the event and to book tickets visit the Seafish website: https://www.seafish.org/article/scottish-seafood-summit-2020.

Businesses interested in exhibiting at the Seafood Fayre should contact Nikki Hawkins at Seafish on nikki.hawkins@seafish.co.uk or 07876 035763 to register their interest.