Fireworks Parade bows out after a decade

After a wonderful ten years of Shell Fireworks Parades, Modo is planning a new venture, having concluded that the November shows by young people and fireworks event have achieved their original objectives.

The Fireworks Parades, held each November at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, have brought together and engaged thousands of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real and transferable skills and experiences as they created routines, props and performances for the big events.

However, its success has been its downfall with Modo creative director, Martin Danziger, saying it is no longer sustainable.

He said: “The project has helped people into employment, training and college courses. It has encouraged hundreds of young people to engage in something positive and to gain accreditation for their achievements.

“However, the fireworks event itself has grown bigger than we could ever have expected, and it is not sustainable for Modo to continue with this particular event.”

Modo has been running Encounter in Drummers Corner in Peterhead since 2016 and is now looking to develop this venture further by creating a sustainable community café.

The café aims to capitalise on the volunteers and community connections created through Encounter, which was born out of a community consultation which identified a community/cultural hub as a key priority.

The cafe opens regularly three evenings a week attracting 70 young people a night.

In its three years in operation, it has welcomed thousands of people through its doors, been host to hundreds of sessions and events, provided a much-needed safe space for young people in the centre of town, and has acted as a catalyst for a variety of creative and cultural activities.

Meanwhile, Shell UK says it will continue its support for Modo’s community activities.

John Raine, Shell UK’s Social Investment Advisor, said: “We are looking forward to supporting the Modo vision for youth activities and from a community base to enhance the training and employability of young people, and create a much-needed hub for social and community activities.”

Martin added: “It is no exaggeration to say that without the parades, and the opportunities they have created, Modo would not be in Aberdeenshire now.

“The continued faith and backing of Shell and other partners has been incredible, and the impact of this project over the decade it has been going far exceed any other project I have ever been involved in.”